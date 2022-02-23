Skip to main content
Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores His Second & Liverpool's Third Goal Against Leeds

Mohamed Salah has given Liverpool a 3-0 lead over Leeds United in the Premier League at Anfield and you can watch the goal here.

The Reds opened the scoring through a Mohamed Salah penalty after Stuart Dallas had been adjudged to handled the ball.

Joel Matip added a second with a brilliant finish after exchanging passes with Salah on the right.

After Mane was brought down by Luke Ayling, Salah stepped up to smash another penalty past Ilan Meslier.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Curtis Jones;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

Liverpool face Leeds United at Anfield on Wednesday evening in the Premier League and we can bring you the confirmed teams.

After the Reds beat Norwich City 3-1 on Saturday, they closed the gap on league leaders Manchester City to just three points.

Further good news followed the victory over the Canaries as Pep Guardiola's team lost 3-2 at home to Tottenham Hotspur breathing fresh life into the title race.

