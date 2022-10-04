Skip to main content

Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores Penalty As Liverpool Go Two Up Against Rangers After Luis Diaz Brilliance

Watch the Egyptian King's penalty double Liverpool's lead against Rangers in the Champions League after Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick.
Liverpool went 1-0 up early on in the first half and have continued to push froward since with no reward.

Darwin Nunez has been at the end of most chances but an inspired Allan McGregor has done all he can to keep his side in the match.

Unfortunately for the keeper, his teammates have not followed his lead, instead have now given a penalty away., after a mazy run by Luis Diaz.

Mohamed Salah slotted home the resulting penalty, making it 2-0 to Liverpool and out of sight. The home side look to add to their lead, with Darwin Nunez hoping to finally add one himself.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has picked a very attacking lineup for the visit of Rangers to Anfield in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Reports earlier in the day had suggested that Klopp may move away from his tried and trusted 4-3-3 formation and it looks like he has done just that.

Alisson Becker starts in goal and there are no changes in the back four for Liverpool with Trent Alexander-Arnold keeping his place alongside Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, and Kostas Tsimikas.

It looks like a two man midfield for Liverpool with Fabinho dropping to bench, leaving skipper Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara in what looks like a double pivot.

Klopp looks to have gone with a front four with Mohamed Salah likely to start on the right, Luis Diaz on the left with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota expected to be central.

Assuming it is a 4-2-3-1 formation, Jota may start behind Nunez unless Diaz is moved central and the Portuguese starts on the left.

Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.

Liverpool Team

Rangers Team

