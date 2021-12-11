Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Watch: Mohamed Salah Winning Goal For Liverpool Against Aston Villa

Author:

Mo Salah gave Liverpool the three points with a calmly taken penalty against Aston Villa at Anfield and you can watch the goal here.

The Egyptian won the penalty himself after being felled by Tyrone Mings in the box.

Watch the goal here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner, Naby Keita, Takumi Minamino, Diogo Jota

Team News

Liverpool make one change to the team that beat Wolves 1-0 at Molineux one week ago with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replacing Diogo Jota who drops to the bench after nursing an injury this week.

Joe Gomez and Naby Keita return to the squad but Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are still absent. Divock Origi is also missing after his good form.

Aston Villa Starting XI

Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, John McGinn, Marvelous Nakamba, Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey, Ollie Watkins, Ashley Young

Aston Villa Subs

Jed Steer, Axel Tuanzebe, Kortney Hause, Carney Chukwuemeka, Morgan Sanson, Trezeguet, Anwar El Ghazi, Emiliano Buendia, Danny Ings

