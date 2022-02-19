Watch: Mohamed Salah Wonderful Solo Goal Puts Liverpool Ahead Thanks to Alisson Assist

Mohamed Salah scores a fantastic solo effort to put Liverpool in the lead at home to Norwich City. The goal comes three minutes after Sadio Mane's acrobatic equaliser.

Liverpool make their dominance count as they score two goals in three minutes in reply to Norwich's early second half goal. The visitors went against the run of play and surprisingly went 1-0 up just after the break.

An equaliser from Sadio Mane got Liverpool back into the match and when Alisson Becker sent a long ball upfield to Mohamed Salah, the away fans' hearts were in their mouths, and rightly so.

The Liverpool forward brought the ball down beautifully, with Angus Gunn rushing out to him. Mohamed Salah being the composed finisher that he is, took his time to turn the keeper and place it slowly into the open net, with defenders trying their best to stop it going in.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

