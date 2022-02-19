Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Mohamed Salah Wonderful Solo Goal Puts Liverpool Ahead Thanks to Alisson Assist

Mohamed Salah scores a fantastic solo effort to put Liverpool in the lead at home to Norwich City. The goal comes three minutes after Sadio Mane's acrobatic equaliser. 

Liverpool make their dominance count as they score two goals in three minutes in reply to Norwich's early second half goal. The visitors went against the run of play and surprisingly went 1-0 up just after the break.

An equaliser from Sadio Mane got Liverpool back into the match and when Alisson Becker sent a long ball upfield to Mohamed Salah, the away fans' hearts were in their mouths, and rightly so.

The Liverpool forward brought the ball down beautifully, with Angus Gunn rushing out to him. Mohamed Salah being the composed finisher that he is, took his time to turn the keeper and place it slowly into the open net, with defenders trying their best to stop it going in.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Read More

Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Luis Diaz
Match Coverage

Watch: Brilliantly Taken Luis Diaz Goal After Jordan Henderson Fine Assist

By Neil Andrew
8 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Watch: Mohamed Salah Wonderful Solo Goal Puts Liverpool Ahead Thanks to Alisson Assist

By Damon Carr
13 minutes ago
Anfield Liverpool Flag
Match Coverage

Watch: Sadio Mane Bicycle Kick Gets Liverpool Back In It Against Norwich City

By Damon Carr
28 minutes ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool, Crystal Palace, Brentford
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Norwich | Team News | Trent Alexander-Arnold Not In Squad To Face Canaries

By Neil Andrew
2 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Norwich City | Team News | Roberto Firmino Misses Out Through Injury

By Neil Andrew
2 hours ago
Anfield Kop Liverpool
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Norwich City | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | Premier League | EPL | Luis Diaz Starts

By Neil Andrew
3 hours ago
Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Eyeing Up Move For Highly-Talented Brazilian To Replace Mohamed Salah

By Damon Carr
3 hours ago
Premier League
Transfers

'He's For Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester' - Serie A Player Who Is 'King Of The Stats' Linked With Premier League Clubs

By Neil Andrew
4 hours ago