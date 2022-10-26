Watch: Mohamed Salah's Delightful Goal Gives Liverpool Lead Against Ajax - UEFA Champions League

Liverpool take the lead after Ajax's wonderful start to tonight's Champions League match. The home side came out needing to win and tried everything in the first 20 minutes to do so.

Two great chances fell to Steven Berghuis and Dusan Tadic but both failed to find the net despite it being easier to score than miss.

Jurgen Klopp's men then started to take control of the match, calming the home fans down. The visitors started to create chances, but it was still the hosts with the best of them.

However, captain Jordan Henderson won a clearance and beautifully passed it through to Mohamed Salah on the outside of his boot.

The Egyptian King noticed the advancing goalkeeper and decided to dink it round him delicately. A wonderful finish made by a wonderful pass. Liverpool go 1-0 up and put the pressure upon Napoli at the top of the group.

Early Liverpool Team News

There was a boost for Jurgen Klopp on Tuesday with Ibrahima Konate, Darwin Nunez, and Naby Keita all returning to training but there was no sign of Thiago Alcantara who missed Saturday's Premier League defeat with an ear infection.

He could therefore join Joel Matip, Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz on the sidelines if he fails to recover in time.

Despite the good news that 27-year-old Keita has returned to training, neither he nor Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are eligible to take part against the Eredivisie champions after they were left out of the squad for the group stages.

Early Ajax Team News

Mohammed Kudus could return in attack for Ajax after scoring at Anfield and may replace Brian Brobbey who scored a brace at the weekend.

The Dutch team could be missing Kenneth Taylor who has a muscle injury and will also be without Ahmetcan Kaplan, Devyne Rensch, and Mohamed Ihattaren.

