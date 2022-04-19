Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores Second After Unbelievable Build-Up Play | Liverpool Vs. Manchester United

Just like that, it is 2-0. Mohamed Salah breaks his duck as he doubles Liverpool's lead, as they once again carve open Manchester United like a Sunday roast with a brilliantly worked move.

Liverpool went one-nil up after five minutes through Luis Diaz and have continued to dominate. They got their reward after a beautiful team move.

Sadio Mane's dink pass found Moahmed Salah running through one on one with David De Gea and there was only going to be one result. Liverpool 2, Manchester United 0.

As Liverpool look set to take over at the top, the pressure will be mounted on Manchester City's match against Brighton.

It was 5-0 last time and it seems as though it can be more tonight. How many will Liverpool score?

Liverpool Team:

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

