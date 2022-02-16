Watch: UEFA Champions League | Mohamed Salah Goal Against Inter Milan Puts Liverpool One Foot Into Quarter Final

Mohamed Salah gives Liverpool full advantage going into the second leg at Anfield after scoring the away side's second goal of the night, despite the brilliant performance by Inter Milan.

Liverpool were up against it in a tough Inter Milan side, that was until Bobby Firmino opened the scoring late on. The away side withstood the pressure from the Italians, with the defence making it an easy night for Alisson Becker.

The same could be said about the home team's defence until the Brazilian put Liverpool ahead. Just like buses, two goals came within minutes. The only shots on target of the night ended up being the shots to decide the match, and maybe the tie.

After brilliant build-up play by Jurgen Klopp's men, Trent Alexander-Arnold put in a trademark cross with his weak foot, which was headed down by Virgil Van Dijk. Mohamed Salah hit the loose ball first time and sent the away fans into a frenzy. Liverpool now have one foot in the Champions League Quarter-Finalsit with a home leg still to play.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook