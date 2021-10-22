Watch: Mohamed Salah's Injury Time Goal For Liverpool Against Manchester United At Anfield
As Liverpool prepare to face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday at Old Trafford, Mohamed Salah will be looking to continue his fantastic run of form. Here we take a look back at one of his memorable goals against the Red Devils.
Back in January 2020, Liverpool came out winners in a tight game at Anfield on a day where the fans actually started to believe they could end the 30 year drought waiting for a league title.
Liverpool took the lead through Virgil van Dijk's header in the 14th minute but the game was not sealed until the 93rd minute.
Alisson Becker made a save right at the death from Juan Mata. The Brazilian keeper quickly looked up and unleashed a perfect through ball to the Egyptian to run through on goal.
Salah showed great strength to hold off the attention of Dan James before slotting past David De Gea in the United goal and send Anfield into raptures.
A brilliant celebration followed as Alisson ran the full length of the pitch to congratulate Liverpool's number eleven.
The Egyptian has scored in nine games in a row for the Reds with the latest coming in the 3-2 win against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. Let's hope he makes it ten on Sunday.
