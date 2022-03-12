Skip to main content
Watch: Mohamed Salah Penalty Gives Liverpool 2-0 Lead Against Brighton And A Huge Goal IN The Title Race With Manchester City

Liverpool are looking on course to take all three points from Brighton this lunchtime, as Mohamed Salah scores from the spot to make it 2-0 to the Reds. A handball by Yves Bissouma blocked a shot from Naby Keita, giving the opportunity for the Egyptian to extend the lead.

After a bright start from Graham Potter's men, Liverpool opened the scoring through a terrific header by Luis Diaz, despite being taken out by Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez.

Jurgen Klopp's men have slowly taken control of the match since the first goal and finally get their rewards. A shot from Naby Keita from outside the box was blocked illegally by Yves Bissoiuma, who had his arms up in front of him, giving referee Mike Dean no option but to point to the penalty spot.

Mohamed Salah scored the resulting penalty, hitting it right down the middle. A huge goal not only in the match, but in the title-race with Manchester City.

Liverpool Team:

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

