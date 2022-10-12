Watch: Mohammed Salah Scores Fastest Ever Champions League Hat-trick

Mohammed Salah is one of many Liverpool players who has been subject to a mass amount of critics this season for Jurgen Klopp's side, with many of the attacker's performances being massively below par for the Egyptian.

Coming off the bench in the 68th minute the forward had a point to prove having missed out on a starting place in Jurgen Klopp's side, resulting in the forward scoring the fastest hat-trick ever in Champions League history completing all three of the goals in just six minutes and 12 seconds.

The three goals now mean that Salah has averaged a goal or assist every 87 minutes this season, for an attacker massively out of form, he still manages to provide breathtaking numbers within the Liverpool side.

Diogo Jota came off the bench just five minutes after the Egyptian's arrival and was the creator of all three goals, with some of the link-up play between the two breathtaking and a joy to watch for the Liverpool faithful.

The Liverpool fans will be hoping a dominating performance like the one shown tonight at the Ibrox will finally kickstart the season that has started so disappointingly, with Manchester City next up in the Premier League the likes of Firmino, Jota, Salah and Nunez have found their form at hopefully the perfect time.

Watch all three of Salah's record-breaking hat-trick below as per BT Sport Football.

Liverpool Team News

Alisson

Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate (James Milner 79'), Virgil van Djik, Kostas Tsimikas (Robertson 68')

Jordan Henderson (Thiago 67'), Fabinho Tavares

Harvey Elliot, Roberto Firmino (Diogo Jota 73'), Fabio Carvhallo

Darwin Nunez (Mohammed Salah 68')

