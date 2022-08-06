Skip to main content

Watch: Mohammed Salah scores to make it 2-2 at Craven Cottage

Watch: Mohammed Salah scores to bring Liverpool level on the opening weekend against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Salah extended his record of opening weekend goals with a tap-in past the Fulham goalkeeper, Darwin Nunez put the finish on a plate for the Egyptian who slotted it past the Fulham goalkeeper to bring Liverpool level in the 80th Minute.

Nunez has looked lively since his introduction for Roberto Firmino, scoring the first and setting up Liverpool's second. Although for large portions of the game Liverpool has been lacklustre since the Uruguayan's arrival the side looks a lot more promising.

Liverpool Team News

Klopp has had to deal with an injury crisis during pre-season and one that has worsened this week in the lead-up to the game against the West London club.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Diogo Jota all miss the trip with injuries.

Alisson Becker does return for Liverpool however who have Joel Matip partnering Virgil van Dijk in the centre of defence and Roberto Firmino gets the nod over new signing Darwin Nunez up front.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz

