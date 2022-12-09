Skip to main content
Watch: Molina Goal Gives Argentina World Cup Lead Against The Netherlands After Brilliant Lionel Messi Assist

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Watch the goal that gave Argentina a 1-0 lead against the Netherlands in the World Cup quarter-final.

A classy goal from Nahuel Molina in the 35th minute of an even contest has given Argentina the lead against the Netherlands in the World Cup quarter-final in Qatar.

Molina received a slide rule pass from Lionel Messi inside the box before composing himself and slotting past Andries Noppert in the Netherlands goal despite the efforts of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

Virgil van Dijk Nahuel Molina

Watch Molina's goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1 and can also be watched on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

[Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

