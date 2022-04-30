Watch: Naby Keita Well Taken Goal Gives Liverpool The Lead Against Newcastle
Naby Keita has put Liverpool into the lead at St James' Park against Newcastle United with a well taken goal and you can watch the goal here.
James Milner won the ball outside the Newcastle penalty area before Diogo Jota found Naby Keita who took his time before slotting home.
Newcastle's protests about the fairness of Milner's tackle were waved away after VAR had reviewed the incident.
Option #1:
Option #2:
Option #3:
Liverpool Team News
Jurgen Klopp has made five changes to the team that beat Villarreal 2-0 in the Champions League in midweek.
In defence, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are recalled to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate.
Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are given a rest so James Milner and Naby Keita will join Jordan Henderson in midfield.
Up front, Diogo Jota joins Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz with Mohamed Salah dropping to the bench.
Liverpool Team
Newcastle United Team
