Watch: Napoli v Liverpool | Champions League | Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference
Liverpool face the tough prospect of an away trip to Napoli as they get their 2022/23 Champions League campaign underway.
The Reds were drawn in Group A alongside the Serie A leaders, Ajax, and Rangers as they battle it out for a place in the last 16.
Manager Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media at his pre-match press conference to outline what he is expecting from Luciano Spalletti's team.
He also provided an update on the injury problems still haunting the club and the boost of having Thiago Alcantara back in his squad.
Klopp is hoping to see his team get off the mark with a victory in Italy and you can watch what he had to say to the media on Tuesday evening here:
Read More
Liverpool Squad
Goalkeepers
Alisson Becker, Adrian, Harvey Davies
Defenders
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas
Midfielders
Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Harvey Elliott, Arthur Melo, Stefan Bajcetic
Forwards
Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Napoli Striker Victor Osimhen Doubtful For Liverpool Champions League Clash
- Report: Huge Boost For Jurgen Klopp As Midfielder Returns To Liverpool Training
- Report: Jordan Henderson Injury Update - Liverpool Skipper's Return Date Revealed
- Report: Liverpool Made Last Minute Bid To Sign Moises Caicedo - Brighton To Offer Reds Priority After World Cup
- Liverpool Name Champions League Squad & Exclude Two First Team Players
- Konrad Laimer Reveals All Behind Failed Liverpool Move
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |