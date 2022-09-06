Skip to main content

Watch: Napoli v Liverpool | Champions League | Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference

The Liverpool manager has addressed the media ahead of his team's Champions League opening match.

Liverpool face the tough prospect of an away trip to Napoli as they get their 2022/23 Champions League campaign underway.

Napoli Stadium

The Reds were drawn in Group A alongside the Serie A leaders, Ajax, and Rangers as they battle it out for a place in the last 16.

Manager Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media at his pre-match press conference to outline what he is expecting from Luciano Spalletti's team.

Luciano Spalletti

He also provided an update on the injury problems still haunting the club and the boost of having Thiago Alcantara back in his squad.

Klopp is hoping to see his team get off the mark with a victory in Italy and you can watch what he had to say to the media on Tuesday evening here:

Liverpool Squad 

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker, Adrian, Harvey Davies

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas

Midfielders

Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Harvey Elliott, Arthur Melo, Stefan Bajcetic

Forwards

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz

