Skip to main content

Watch: Newcastle United 0-1 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Keita Wins It For Impressive Reds

Liverpool were impressive in picking up three more points to return to the top of the table as they won 1-0 at St James' Park against Newcastle United in Saturday's early match and you can watch the highlights here.

Naby Keita

Jurgen Klopp made five changes to his starting line up after Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Wednesday night as he tries to rotate his squad to deal with the demands of all competitions.

The Reds started the game well and deservedly took the lead in the 19th minute when Naby Keita exchanged passes with Diogo Jota in the box before showing great composure and slotting home.

Newcastle were furious a foul had not been given when James Milner challenged Fabian Schar in the build up. The VAR review clearly showed however that the retired England international had taken the ball.

Liverpool had further chances throughout the game but Martin Dubravka was in fine form to keep the lead from increasing.

The Magpies themselves did not offer a great deal going forward with Alisson Becker only forced into one save late on from Bruno Guimares.

Manchester City face Leeds in Saturday's late game to try and regain their lead at the top as they now trail Liverpool by two points.

Watch the match highlights here.

Option #1:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Option #2:

Option #3:

Option #4:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Newcastle United 0-1 Liverpool | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference

By Neil Andrew52 minutes ago
James Milner
Match Coverage

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool | Premier League | Man Of The Match | Gomez, Milner, Keita & Jota All Impress

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Naby Keita
Match Coverage

Watch: Naby Keita Well Taken Goal Gives Liverpool The Lead Against Newcastle

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Saint-Maximin
Match Coverage

Newcastle United Vs. Liverpool: One Player To Sign - Allan Saint-Maximin

By Damon Carr4 hours ago
James MIlner
Match Coverage

Newcastle United v Liverpool | Confirmed Team News | Premier League | Milner Recalled As Alexander-Arnold, Thiago & Salah Drop To Bench

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
St James' Park Newcastle
Match Coverage

Newcastle United v Liverpool | Confirmed Teams | Lineups | Premier League | Salah & Alexander-Arnold Drop To Bench, Milner Starts

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Newcastle United v Liverpool | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Newcastle Preview And Injury Update

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 35 - April 30th to May 2nd | Huge Weekend In Title Race

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago