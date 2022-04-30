Watch: Newcastle United 0-1 Liverpool | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference

Liverpool were impressive as they picked up three points to return to the top of the table as they won 1-0 against Newcastle United in Saturday's early match and you can watch what manager Jurgen Klopp had to say in his post-match press conference here.

IMAGO / PA Images

Klopp made five changes to his starting line up after Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Wednesday night as he tries to rotate his squad to deal with the demands of all competitions.

The Reds started the game well and deservedly took the lead in the 19th minute when Naby Keita exchanged passes with Diogo Jota in the box before showing great composure and slotting home.

Newcastle were furious a foul had not been given when James Milner challenged Fabian Schar in the build up. The VAR review clearly showed however that the retired England international had taken the ball.

Liverpool had further chances throughout the game but Martin Dubravka was in fine form to keep the lead from increasing.

The Magpies themselves did not offer a great deal going forward with Alisson Becker only forced into one save late on from Bruno Guimares.

Manchester City face Leeds in Saturday's late game to try and regain their lead at the top as they now trail Liverpool by two points.

Watch what Klopp had to say here:

