Skip to main content

Watch: Newcastle United v Liverpool | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Newcastle Preview And Injury Update

Liverpool travel to St James' Park to face Newcastle United in a crucial Premier League clash on Saturday and you can watch what manager Jurgen Klopp had to say in his pre-match press conference here.

Jurgen Klopp

The Reds start the day a point behind leaders Manchester City so can take a two point lead with a victory against the Magpies.

Pep Guardiola's team will then have the chance to respond as they travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United in Saturday's late match.

Liverpool come into the match in terrific form and off the back of a 2-0 victory on Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Villarreal.

With games coming thick and fast and only 64 hours since the game against Villarreal, it's likely that Klopp will once again rotate his squad for Saturday's match.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Klopp gave an update on the fitness of his squad as well as speaking about his new contract and what to expect from Newcastle.

Watch the press conference here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

'I Love The Song...But I Am Not The Main Man' - Jurgen Klopp On His Song Created By The Liverpool Fans

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Santiago Bernabeu
Non LFC

Real Madrid v Espanyol: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | UK, Ireland, Spain, US, Canada, India & Australia

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Newcastle United
Match Coverage

Newcastle United vs Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Barcelona
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Prepared To Agree Deal With Barcelona Forward

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Report: Jurgen Klopp Signing A New Contract Is Exactly What Mohamed Salah Wanted For Him To Stay At Liverpool

By Damon Carr15 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Articles

With Jurgen Klopp's Contract Extension Liverpool Ensure Success For Years To Come

By Zubin Daver16 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Egyptian Journalist Hints Mohamed Salah Contract Is Next After Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Extension

By Matt Thielen18 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Official: Jurgen Klopp Signs New Deal At Liverpool Until 2026

By Neil Andrew18 hours ago