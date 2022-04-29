Watch: Newcastle United v Liverpool | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Newcastle Preview And Injury Update
Liverpool travel to St James' Park to face Newcastle United in a crucial Premier League clash on Saturday and you can watch what manager Jurgen Klopp had to say in his pre-match press conference here.
The Reds start the day a point behind leaders Manchester City so can take a two point lead with a victory against the Magpies.
Pep Guardiola's team will then have the chance to respond as they travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United in Saturday's late match.
Liverpool come into the match in terrific form and off the back of a 2-0 victory on Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Villarreal.
With games coming thick and fast and only 64 hours since the game against Villarreal, it's likely that Klopp will once again rotate his squad for Saturday's match.
Klopp gave an update on the fitness of his squad as well as speaking about his new contract and what to expect from Newcastle.
Watch the press conference here:
