Watch Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool Match Highlights, Former Red Awoniyi Scores Winner

IMAGO / PA Images

Watch the highlights as Nottingham Forest beat Liverpool on Saturday thanks to a Taiwo Awoniyi goal.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool were below par again in the Premier League as they were defeated 1-0 at the City Ground against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

There was a blow pre-match for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp who was unable to include Thiago Alcantara (ear infection) and Darwin Nunez (hamstring) in his squad.

The German made five changes to the lineup that beat Wes Ham in midweek with James Milner, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, and Harvey Elliott replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, and Nunez.

Liverpool Team

Nottingham Forest Team

Liverpool had the bulk of possession in the first half and went close after Fabio Carvalho got on the end of a Harvey Elliott through ball with Dean Henderson pulling off a smart save with his feet.

Despite constantly finding themselves in dangerous positions, Liverpool failed to make use of the space in wide areas and all too often tried to pick passes through a congested central area of the pitch.

Forest remained organised and resolute and took the lead through former Liverpool player Taiwo Awoniyi in the 55th minute who side-footed home after his initial effort had hit the post.

Taiwo Awoniyi

Former Liverpool player Taiwo Awoniyi scored the winner for Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool's profligacy in defence had cost them in a crucial moment and it was one of those days at the other end of the pitch with substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk forcing fine saves from Henderson late on.

It is another blow to Liverpool who appeared to be making something of a resurgence after a poor start to the season and it's now back to the drawing board again for Klopp with an important Champions League game coming up against Ajax in midweek.

Watch the match highlights here:

