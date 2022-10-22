Skip to main content
Watch Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: Live Stream & TV Channel Details, Kick-Off Time

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Watch Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: Live Stream & TV Channel Details, Kick-Off Time

Liverpool face Nottingham Forest on Saturday in the Premier League and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his Liverpool team can carry on their good form when they face Nottingham Forest in Saturday's early Premier League match.

The Reds have clocked up consecutive 1-0 victories over champions Manchester City and West Ham United in the last six days and will be hoping to build on that momentum with victory at the City Ground.

Jurgen Klopp Alisson Liverpool

Alisson Becker saved a penalty in Liverpool's 1-0 victory over West Ham on Wednesday.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 12:30pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time  7:30am ET

Pacific time:  4:30am PT

Central time: 6:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 5:00pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 9:30pm AEST

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 12:30pm GMT+1

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Where to Watch / Live Stream

You can watch our coverage of the game on our YouTube channel.

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Universo.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

In Nigeria, the game can be watched on SuperSport and Canal+.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

imago1016812037h
Match Coverage

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Team News

By Neil Andrew
Leroy Sane Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Bundesliga

By Neil Andrew
Barcelona Frenkie De Jong
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Have Contacted Frenkie De Jong's Representatives, Reds Lead Race With Chelsea & Manchester United

By Neil Andrew
Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Journalist On Kylian Mbappe Rumours - 'I See Liverpool As The More Likely Option For Him'

By Neil Andrew
Notts Forest
Match Coverage

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Premier League

By Neil Andrew
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: Predicted Lineup, Nunez & Thiago To Be Rested?

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest - Premier League Key Matchups

By Justin Foster
Premier League ball
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 13 - October 22nd To 24th

By Neil Andrew