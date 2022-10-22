Watch Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: Live Stream & TV Channel Details, Kick-Off Time
Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his Liverpool team can carry on their good form when they face Nottingham Forest in Saturday's early Premier League match.
The Reds have clocked up consecutive 1-0 victories over champions Manchester City and West Ham United in the last six days and will be hoping to build on that momentum with victory at the City Ground.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 12:30pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 7:30am ET
Pacific time: 4:30am PT
Central time: 6:30am CT
India
Kick-off is at 5:00pm IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 9:30pm AEST
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 12:30pm GMT+1
Where to Watch / Live Stream
You can watch our coverage of the game on our YouTube channel.
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Universo.
For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
In Nigeria, the game can be watched on SuperSport and Canal+.
