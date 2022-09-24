Skip to main content
Watch: Outstanding Dimitar Berbatov Goal Gives Manchester United's Legends The Lead Against Liverpool

Watch the goal that put Manchester United 1-0 up in the Legends of the North Clash at Anfield here.
Dimitar Berbatov has opened the scoring with a fantastic strike to give Manchester United's legends the lead against the LFC legends at Anfield.

The Reds are looking to retain the title of 'Legends of the North' that they won back in May by winning 3-1 at Old Trafford.

The proceeds raised from the match will benefit a number of LFC Foundation community programmes, Forever Reds, Cash For Kids, and IntoUniversity.

Details of the confirmed Liverpool squad can be found HERE.

Watch the goal here:

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 3:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 10:00am ET

Pacific time: 7:00am PT

Central time: 9:00am CT

India

The match kicks off at 7.30pm IST

Australia

The match kicks off at 12:00am (Sunday)

Where To Watch/Stream

You can watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel HERE.

Supporters can also purchase a virtual ticket to stream the match on Facebook Live for £1.99.

The match will also be available for subscribers to watch on LFCTV and can be streamed on LFCTV GO.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

