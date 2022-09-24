Watch: Outstanding Dimitar Berbatov Goal Gives Manchester United's Legends The Lead Against Liverpool

Dimitar Berbatov has opened the scoring with a fantastic strike to give Manchester United's legends the lead against the LFC legends at Anfield.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Reds are looking to retain the title of 'Legends of the North' that they won back in May by winning 3-1 at Old Trafford.

The proceeds raised from the match will benefit a number of LFC Foundation community programmes, Forever Reds, Cash For Kids, and IntoUniversity.

Details of the confirmed Liverpool squad can be found HERE.

Watch the goal here:

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 3:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 10:00am ET

Pacific time: 7:00am PT

Central time: 9:00am CT

India

The match kicks off at 7.30pm IST

Australia

The match kicks off at 12:00am (Sunday)

Where To Watch/Stream

You can watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel HERE.

Supporters can also purchase a virtual ticket to stream the match on Facebook Live for £1.99.

The match will also be available for subscribers to watch on LFCTV and can be streamed on LFCTV GO.

