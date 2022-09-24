Watch: Outstanding Dimitar Berbatov Goal Gives Manchester United's Legends The Lead Against Liverpool
Dimitar Berbatov has opened the scoring with a fantastic strike to give Manchester United's legends the lead against the LFC legends at Anfield.
The Reds are looking to retain the title of 'Legends of the North' that they won back in May by winning 3-1 at Old Trafford.
The proceeds raised from the match will benefit a number of LFC Foundation community programmes, Forever Reds, Cash For Kids, and IntoUniversity.
Details of the confirmed Liverpool squad can be found HERE.
Watch the goal here:
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 3:00pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 10:00am ET
Pacific time: 7:00am PT
Central time: 9:00am CT
India
The match kicks off at 7.30pm IST
Australia
The match kicks off at 12:00am (Sunday)
Where To Watch/Stream
You can watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel HERE.
Supporters can also purchase a virtual ticket to stream the match on Facebook Live for £1.99.
The match will also be available for subscribers to watch on LFCTV and can be streamed on LFCTV GO.
