Watch: Positive Injury News For Liverpool And Jurgen Klopp As Players Return To Training

On the eve of the Champions League game against FC Porto, there was some positive news for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool as a number of players who have been missing through injury returned to training.

Liverpool have been in scintillating form so far in this season's Champions League campaign winning all four of their group games so far.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The wins against Atletico Madrid x2, AC Milan and Porto have been enough to secure their passage into the last 16 as group winners meaning they should receive a favourable draw.

The fact that the games on matchdays five and six against Porto at Anfield and AC Milan at the San Siro are irrelevant in where Klopp's men will finish in the group means the Liverpool manager should be able to rest some of his key players.

In training on Tuesday afternoon, there was some good news for Klopp as Andy Robertson, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Neco Williams and Divock Origi were all pictured taking part in the session.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

All had been missing of late through injury or illness other than Henderson who played the final few minutes of the 4-0 win against Arsenal on Saturday after picking up a groin injury on international duty.

This should at least give Klopp some options to rotate his team giving his squad players game time and resting some of those in need.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook