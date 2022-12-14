Watch: Randal Kolo Muani Goal Puts France One Step Closer To World Cup Final

Substitute Randal Kolo Muani has doubled France's lead in the World Cup semi-final against Morocco.

France took the lead via a cool finish from Theo Hernandez in the 5th minute but Morocco came back strongly but were unable to draw level.

Muani had only just been substituted on by Didier Deschamps for Ousmane Dembele when he was on hand to tap in at the far post in the 79th minute after Kylian Mbappe had caused confusion in the Morocco defence.

IMAGO / Matthias Koch

France and Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate now look set to face Lionel Messi's Argentina in the final on Sunday.

Watch the goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1 and can also be watched on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, MTV India HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport, DStv Now, and NTA Sports 24.

