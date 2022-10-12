Skip to main content
Watch: Rangers 1-7 Liverpool Match Highlights, Bobby Dazzles & Super Salah Hattrick

IMAGO / PA Images

Watch the match highlights as Liverpool beat Rangers 7-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah (x3), Roberto Firmino (x2), Darwin Nunez, and Harvey Elliott.
A superb second-half performance from Liverpool saw them run out 7-1 winners against Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp made six changes to the team that were defeated 3-2 by Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday as he tried to galvanise his flagging team.

Liverpool once again fell a goal behind as they lost possession cheaply in midfield and Rangers worked the ball to Scott Arfield who finished well from the edge of the box in the 17th minute.

The lead lasted just seven minutes however with Roberto Firmino heading home a Kostas Tsimikas corner to equalise.

A sublime performance after the break saw the Reds run out convincing winners with Firmino giving them the lead 10 minutes after the break, finishing a fine cross from Joe Gomez.

The Brazilian was once again involved as he found Darwin Nunez on the edge of the box 10 minutes later with the Uruguayan making no mistake stroking the ball past Allan McGregor.

Roberto Firmino was once again in brilliant form with two goals and an assist in the 7-1 demolition of Rangers on Wednesday.

Klopp rang the changes to devastating effect as Mohamed Salah added a six-minute hattrick with a series of stunning finishes and the rout was concluded in the 87th minute when Harvey Elliott volleyed home with his right foot.

It was the perfect response from Klopp and his team after the criticism at the weekend and they can now look forward to facing Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

Watch the match highlights here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

