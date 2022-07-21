Skip to main content

Watch: RB Leipzig 0-5 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Sensational Nunez Bags Four

Darwin Nunez enjoyed a fantastic night in Germany, scoring four goals, as Liverpool ran out convincing 5-0 winners against RB Leipzig.

Jurgen Klopp was missing a number of key players including Alisson Becker, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Diogo Jota but was still able to field a very strong lineup.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring in the eighth minute when he finished after good work from the lively Roberto Firmino.

Nunez then doubled the lead shortly after half-time when he scored a penalty after Luis Diaz had been felled in the box.

The 23-year-old then finished smartly after being played in by Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 51st minute.

Darwin Nunez
The Uruguayan completed his hattrick 17 minutes later when he slid home Harvey Elliott's pinpoint cross from the right.

On a remarkable night for Nunez, he made it 5-0 to Liverpool when he shot across goal after good work from the impressive Fabio Carvalho.

It was a perfect night for Liverpool, Klopp, and Nunez and will leave Reds fans excited about what might be to come.

Watch the match highlights here:

