Watch: RB Salzburg 1-0 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Lovely Sesko Goal Defeats Reds

RB Salzburg upset Liverpool in Austria to win 1-0 in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday and you can watch the match highlights here.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp rang the changes for the game but still managed to field a strong lineup for the first 45 minutes.

The Reds had the best of the opening stages and were unlucky not to take the lead when Darwin Nunez clipped the crossbar from an Isaac Mabaya through-ball.

It was the Austrians who took the lead however in the 31st minute when highly rated Benjamin Sesko picked up the ball in the Liverpool half, exchanged passes with Noah Okafor, and slotted smartly past Adrian.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

The second half saw a whole host of chances come and go for Liverpool but it seemed to be one of those nights when the ball just wouldn't go into the net.

Despite the result being a disappointment, the exercise against a physical, resolute side will stand Klopp and his team in good stead as they prepare for their Premier League curtain raiser against Fulham at Craven Cottage in ten days time.

