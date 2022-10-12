Watch: Roberto Firmino Equalises After Rangers Go Ahead Against Liverpool

Liverpool continued their bad run of form into this game by going down 1-0 just 17 minutes into the match. Rangers came out to a roaring Ibrox stadium and responded with the same energy on the pitch.

Former Premier League midfielder Scott Arfield gave the home side the lead within 20 minutes, which was exactly what Rangers deserved. However, since the goal, the visitors have worked themselves into the match.

The Reds did get an equaliser only seven minutes after the opener. A corner by Kostas Tsimikas was nodded home by in-form Roberto Firmino, scoring his seventh goal of the campaign.

Since the goal by the Brazilian, Liverpool have continued to look threatening, Rangers not looking as comfortable. Will they be able to keep Jurgen Klopp’s side out?

Liverpool Team News

The defeat at Arsenal on Sunday came at a cost injury wise with three more players picking up issues.

Luis Diaz (knee), Trent Alexander-Arnold (ankle) and Joel Matip (calf) are all ruled out with injuries picked up at the Emirates Stadium with the Colombian unlikely to return until after the World Cup.

They join Naby Keita on the sidelines as he continues his recovery from a long-term hamstring injury.

There has been some positive news for Klopp on the injury front however with Curtis Jones, Andy Robertson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all back in team training.

Jones will continue his rehabilitation from a tibia issue and therefore will not be part of the travelling squad and Oxlade-Chamberlain is also ineligible after being left out of the Champions League squad for the group stages.

Rangers Team News

The SPL tem are likely to go into the clash with the Reds with a similar squad to a week ago although there is a fitness doubt over Glen Kamara who van Bronckhorst confirmed has a knock.

John Souttar, Ianis Hagi, Kemar Roofe, Nnamdi Ofoborh, and Filip Helander all remain out.

