Watch: Roberto Firmino Goal Doubles Liverpool Lead Against Arsenal In Premier League
Roberto Firmino has doubled Liverpool's lead against Arsenal after good work from Andy Robertson and you can watch the goal here.
Liverpool Team
Alisson Becker;
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;
Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;
Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz
Arsenal Team
