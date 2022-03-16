Skip to main content
Watch: Roberto Firmino Goal Doubles Liverpool Lead Against Arsenal In Premier League

Roberto Firmino has doubled Liverpool's lead against Arsenal after good work from Andy Robertson and you can watch the goal here.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

Arsenal Team

