Skip to main content

Watch: Roberto Firmino Goal Gives Liverpool Second Equaliser Against Arsenal

Watch Roberto Firmino score another against Arsenal as Liverpool equalise for the second time at the Emirates.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A game that was expected to be full of drama and goals has not disappointed. After a very early goal by Gabriel Martinelli from the home side, Darwin Nunez levelled the scores for Jurgen Klopp's men.

Despite taking control of the match, the Reds conceded the lead once again. Gabriel Martinelli became the provider this time, as he embarrassed Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold before playing the ball to the back post.

Liverpool Roberto Firmino

Bakayo Saka finished a wonderful counterattack seconds before the half-time whistle. Since the break, Arsenal came out of the blocks as they did in the first.

However, this time it is Liverpool that has opened the scoring in the half, through a player Arsenal fans all know too well of, Roberto Firmino.

A brilliant pass through by Diogo Jota found the Brazilian one on one with Aaron Ramsdale and he calmly slotted it away, making him the first Liverpool player to score 10 goals against Arsenal. 

Can Liverpool find a winner in this huge match?

Option 1

Option 2

Liverpool Team News

Roberto Firmino is likely to return to the starting lineup but where he will play is likely to depend on whether Klopp reverts to his favoured 4-3-3 formation.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool could also welcome back Curtis Jones for the clash with Arsenal after the midfielder returned to full training on Thursday after an issue with his tibia.

Andy Robertson is back running outside but may not be ready in time for the visit to London so Kostas Tsimikas is likely to deputise again.

Arthur Melo is another who has picked up a muscle injury and he will join Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita on the sidelines.

Arsenal Team News

The main fitness doubt for Mikel Arteta surrounds left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko who missed training on Wednesday and the clash with FK Bodø/Glimt on Thursday.

Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith-Rowe will both be missing for the visit of the Merseyside club.

Arsenal Emirates

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolArsenal

Schedule

Arsenal Emirates Stadium
Match Coverage

Twitter Reacts: Half Time, Arsenal vs Liverpool

By Matty Orme
Arsenal Emirates Stadium
Match Coverage

Watch: Darwin Nunez Equalises Against Arsenal After Brilliant Trent Alexander-Arnold And Luis Diaz Linkup

By Damon Carr
Arsenal
Match Coverage

Arsenal v Liverpool: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Premier League

By Neil Andrew
Arsenal Emirates
Match Coverage

Liverpool & Arsenal Teamsheets Announced Ahead Of Game

By Owen Cummings
Liverpool, West Ham, Declan Rice
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Hold Strong Interest In West Ham Midfielder Declan Rice

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta bump fists after their fixture in the 2020/21 EPL fixture.
Match Coverage

Arsenal v Liverpool: Confirmed Lineups, Team News

By Neil Andrew
Martin Terrier Jeremey Doku
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Continue To Be Linked With Winger Who Was Earmarked As Sadio Mane Replacement

By Neil Andrew
Arsenal
Articles

Opposition Fan Interview: Arsenal v Liverpool - Arsene Wenger/Jurgen Klopp - FSG - Darwin Nunez

By Damon Carr