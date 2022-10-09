Watch: Roberto Firmino Goal Gives Liverpool Second Equaliser Against Arsenal

A game that was expected to be full of drama and goals has not disappointed. After a very early goal by Gabriel Martinelli from the home side, Darwin Nunez levelled the scores for Jurgen Klopp's men.

Despite taking control of the match, the Reds conceded the lead once again. Gabriel Martinelli became the provider this time, as he embarrassed Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold before playing the ball to the back post.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Bakayo Saka finished a wonderful counterattack seconds before the half-time whistle. Since the break, Arsenal came out of the blocks as they did in the first.

However, this time it is Liverpool that has opened the scoring in the half, through a player Arsenal fans all know too well of, Roberto Firmino.

A brilliant pass through by Diogo Jota found the Brazilian one on one with Aaron Ramsdale and he calmly slotted it away, making him the first Liverpool player to score 10 goals against Arsenal.

Can Liverpool find a winner in this huge match?

Liverpool Team News

Roberto Firmino is likely to return to the starting lineup but where he will play is likely to depend on whether Klopp reverts to his favoured 4-3-3 formation.

Liverpool could also welcome back Curtis Jones for the clash with Arsenal after the midfielder returned to full training on Thursday after an issue with his tibia.

Andy Robertson is back running outside but may not be ready in time for the visit to London so Kostas Tsimikas is likely to deputise again.

Arthur Melo is another who has picked up a muscle injury and he will join Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita on the sidelines.

Arsenal Team News

The main fitness doubt for Mikel Arteta surrounds left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko who missed training on Wednesday and the clash with FK Bodø/Glimt on Thursday.

Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith-Rowe will both be missing for the visit of the Merseyside club.

IMAGO / PA Images

