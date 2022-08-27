Watch: Roberto Firmino Goal Makes It 4-0 To Liverpool Against Bournemouth In First Half

Watch Roberto Firmino’s goal, as Liverpool cruise to a 4-0 lead against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Liverpool are playing no games today, smashing Bournemouth out of the park, taking a 4-0 lead before half-time.

Roberto Firmino has been at the centre of everything The Reds have done today, getting three assists to his name already and now the Brazilian has added a goal to for himself too.

Another goal worked from the right hand side of Liverpool’s attack. A pass back by Mohamed Salah deflected off a Bournemouth defender, setting up the perfect cross for the Brazilian to finish.

Liverpool needed to win today and Roberto Firmino is making sure they do.

Liverpoo Team News

The early season injury crisis at Liverpool leaves manager Jurgen Klopp without Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Diogo Jota for the visit of Scott Parker's team.

Darwin Nunez will also be missing as he serves the second game of his three-match suspension after his red card against Crystal Palace.

Fabio Carvalho impressed as a substitute again during the defeat to the Red Devils and could come into contention for a starting place.

Bournemouth Team News

Bournemouth could have former Liverpool player Dominic Solanke available as he returned to training after a hamstring injury this week.

Jamal Lowe will also be back following illness but Ryan Fredericks, Joe Rothwell, Junior Stanislas, and David Brooks are all still unavailable.

Details of when and how you can watch the match can be found HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |