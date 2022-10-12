Watch: Roberto Firmino Scores Again And Gives Liverpool The Lead Against Rangers - UEFA Champions League

Liverpool have made hard work of it so far tonight against Rangers, but finally lead the match. Rangers scored early on through former Burnley winger Scott Arfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s men responded well and within seven minutes, were level. Roberto Firmino continued his fine form after winning a header from a Kostas Tsimikas corner.

The teams went into half-time with that score line and all to play for. Howveer, it’s the away side that have come out more positively in the second Akkad and have gone into the lead.

Roberto Firmino once again the man with the goal. A fine team goal by Liverpool starting with a sublime flick on by Harvey Elliot. Joe Gomez finished off a brilliant run by putting it on a later for the Brazilian with a brilliantly drilled cross.

Firmino makes it eight goals for the season and two on the night. Can he get a hat trick?

Liverpool Team News

The defeat at Arsenal on Sunday came at a cost injury wise with three more players picking up issues.

Luis Diaz (knee), Trent Alexander-Arnold (ankle) and Joel Matip (calf) are all ruled out with injuries picked up at the Emirates Stadium with the Colombian unlikely to return until after the World Cup.

They join Naby Keita on the sidelines as he continues his recovery from a long-term hamstring injury.

There has been some positive news for Klopp on the injury front however with Curtis Jones, Andy Robertson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all back in team training.

Jones will continue his rehabilitation from a tibia issue and therefore will not be part of the travelling squad and Oxlade-Chamberlain is also ineligible after being left out of the Champions League squad for the group stages.

Rangers Team News

The SPL tem are likely to go into the clash with the Reds with a similar squad to a week ago although there is a fitness doubt over Glen Kamara who van Bronckhorst confirmed has a knock.

John Souttar, Ianis Hagi, Kemar Roofe, Nnamdi Ofoborh, and Filip Helander all remain out.

