Watch: Roberto Firmino Scores Again To Equalise For Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Roberto Firmino has scored his second goal of the game to equalise against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Liverpool are back level pegging in the game against Brighton, with Roberto Firmino now on five goals for the season.

Luis Diaz drove forward before passing the ball to the Reds No.9 in the box, who then showed great skill to sit Lewis Dunk down and hit the ball in the side netting.

Leandro Trossard has also got a brace, which saw Jurgen Klopp's side trail early on, however, a chipped finish before half-time saw Liverpool halve the deficit.

Roberto Firmino Liverpool

Diaz was brought on at half-time and replaced 19-year-old Fabio Carvalho. The goal came in the 63rd minute of the match.

Watch the Brazilian's goal on Twitter, posted on the @LFCTransferRoom account, here:

Liverpool team:

Alisson Becker,

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas,

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara,

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Fabio Carvalho.

Substitutes: Adrian, Joe Gomez, Nat Phillips, James Milner, Arthur, Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez.

Brighton & Hove Albion team:

Roberto Sanchez, 

Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, 

Solly March, Moises Caicedo, Pervis Estupinan, Alexis Mac Allister

Pascal Gross, Danny Welbeck, Leandro Trossard.

Substitutes: Jason Steele, Tariq Lamptey, Levi Colwill, Adam Lallana, Kaoru Mitoma, Billy Gilmour, Jeremy Sarmiento, Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav.

