Watch: Roberto Firmino Scores Liverpool Second Against Benfica As They Take A Step Closer To The Champions League Semi-Final

After a little scare by Benifca, Liverpool restore their three goal advantage over the Portuguese side through Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian finishes off a cross/shot by Diogo Jota.

Liverpool took a first half lead when Ibrahima Konate scored yet another header from a corner. Benfica, however, bounced back with an equaliser just before the break.

Since half-time, The Reds have continued to dominate and finally restore their lead on the 55th minute. A beautiful pass through by Naby Keita, was just a little bit too far for Luis Diaz.

Benfica failed to clear it and the ball ended up dropping to Diogo Jota on the left edge of the box. The Portuguese forward drilled the ball across goal for Bobby Firmino to tap in from close range.

Liverpool Team

Benfica Team

Liverpool face Benfica at Anfield on Wednesday evening hoping to secure their safe passage into the Champions League semi-finals.

The Reds hold a 3-1 lead from the first leg in Lisbon eight days ago and will want a comfortable evening to ensure they proceed to face Unai Emery's Villarreal in the semi-final.

Last week's encounter was a very entertaining affair with goals from Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz helping give Jurgen Klopp's team a commanding lead to take back to Anfield.

In reality, they could have added further goals with both Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota guilty of missing big chances for Liverpool.

Benfica remain a dangerous opponent however with the much sought after Urguguayan striker, Darwin Nunez, the major threat to add to the consolation goal he scored in the first leg.

After Chelsea fought back to give Real Madrid a scare on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu, Klopp and his team will need to guard against complacency to ensure there are no slip-ups in making the semi-finals.

