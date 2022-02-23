Skip to main content
Watch: Sadio Mane Gets His Second Goal And Liverpool's Fifth Against Leeds

Sadio Mane has scored his second and Liverpool's fifth against Leeds at Anfield in the Premier League and you can watch the goal here.

Mohamed Salah had scored two penalties with a Joel Matip goal sandwiched in between before Mane scored his first of the game to make it 4-0.

Good work from subs James Milner and Divock Origi down Liverpool's left and the ball broke to Mane who fired home his second of the game.

Watch the goal here.

Option #1:

Option #2:

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Curtis Jones;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

Liverpool face Leeds United at Anfield on Wednesday evening in the Premier League and we can bring you the confirmed teams.

After the Reds beat Norwich City 3-1 on Saturday, they closed the gap on league leaders Manchester City to just three points.

Further good news followed the victory over the Canaries as Pep Guardiola's team lost 3-2 at home to Tottenham Hotspur breathing fresh life into the title race.

Virgil van Dijk
