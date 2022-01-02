Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Watch: Sadio Mane Opens Scoring for Liverpool Against Chelsea After Trevoh Chalobah Mistake

Author:

Sadio Mane has opened the scoring for Liverpool after a bad defensive mistake by Trevoh Chalobah. 

Chelsea nearly scored due to a Trent Alexander-Arnold mistake but a few minutes later, Liverpool have went up the other end and made it 1-0.

Watch Sadio Mane's goal here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Adrian, Marcelo Pitaluga, Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, Tyler Morton, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Owen Beck

Team News

With Jurgen Klopp missing due to COVID-19, three players join him self-isolating at home.

Brazilian duo Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker and Joel Matip all miss out on today's game due to testing positive.

Curtis Jones also returns to the bench after being out with an injury.

Chelsea Starting XI

Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, N'golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Marcos Alonso, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic

Chelsea Subs

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Malang Sarr, Lewis Hall, Jorginho, Saul Niguez, Ross Barkley, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Harvey Vale, Hakim Ziyech

