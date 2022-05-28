Skip to main content
Watch: Sadio Mane Hits The Post | Champions League Final

In the Champions League Finals 2021-22, Liverpool faces Real Madrid at the Stade de France to ensure their seventh European crown. Jurgen Klopp's men face a strong challenge against a Los Blancos side managed by former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti. 

Thibaut Courtois produces a fantastic save at the near post as Sadio Mane's shot hits the inner post. Real Madrid is in for a shocker as Liverpool demands a strong start with intricate movements.

imago1012325782h

Klopp had a smile on his face as cautious optimism flows through the bench of the Merseyside Reds. Los Blancos try all ways possible to keep things moving towards the other end for a goal. The dressing room of Liverpool stays calm as the game progresses from the 20th minute of the game.

Liverpool's rhythm is pretty intense and they'll win the Champions League if it continues to flow this way as things tighten up.

Watch the buildup to the chance created by Mane below.Thibaut Courtois world-class save to deny Sadio Mane

Outrageous Save From Courtois To Deny Mane

Thiago Villarreal
