Watch: Sadio Mane Goal Finishes Manchester United Off As Liverpool Go Above Manchester City

Liverpool finally get a third, despite taking the foot off the gas in the second half. Sadio Mane with a fine finish after Luis Dias cuts it back across the box. 

Liverpool came out flying in the first half and took a 2-0 lead into half-time with them, which should've been more. A goal from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah saw The Reds deservedly lead at the break.

Since the start of the second half, the home side have been somewhat lackluster. However, they have still controlled the game and have always looked threatening going forward.

The threat became reality in the 68th minute, as Sadio Mane well-placed his shot out of reach for David De Gea. Another fantastic team goal, as Luis Diaz finds Mane on the edge of the box.

Liverpool Team:

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

Sadio Mane Luis Diaz Jordan Henderson
