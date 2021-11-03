Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Watch Sadio Mane Score Liverpool's Second Goal Against Atletico Madrid, Another Trent Alexander-Arnold Assist

Author:

Liverpool have scored two goals against Atletico Madrid and we're not even 20 minutes in.

Trent Alexander-Arnold with his second assist of the game and this time it was Sadio Mane to put the ball in the net.

Sadio Mane

In all fairness, Trent's assist wasn't as good as his first one. This one was a shot that Sadio Mane intercepted and slotted it home past Jan Oblak.

Read More

Watch Sadio Mane's goal here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian, Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Nat Phillips, Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Tyler Morton, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Roberto Firmino

Team News

Liverpool make five changes to the team that drew 2-2 against Brighton at Anfield on Saturday.

Fabinho returns from injury to bolster the midfield in place of Curtis Jones. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also recalled to replace the injured Naby Keita.

Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota also return to the starting XI. Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson and Roberto Firmino drop to the bench.

Keita, James Milner and Harvey Elliott are all missing through injury.

Atletico Madrid Starting XI

Jan Oblak, Felipe, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Rodrigo de Paul, Koke, Yannick Carrasco, Angel Correa, Joao Felix, Luis Suarez

Atletico Madrid Subs

Benjamin Lecomte, Alejandro Iturbe, Renan Lodi, Hector Herrera, Sime Vrsaljko, Carlos Martin, Matheus Cunha, Javi Serrano, Fran Gonzalez

