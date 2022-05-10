Skip to main content
Watch: Sadio Mane Scores a Banging Header To Keep Title Hopes Alive | Premier League

The tides have turned. Sadio Mane scores a banger inside the box to bring the game back into pressure points as Aston Villa, the home side chases from behind. The visitors now lead 2-1.

The Senegalese forward's brilliant goal was assisted by Luis Diaz with the Reds going level on points with Manchester City on the table, as things stand. Jurgen Klopp had his hands up in the air with pumping fists.

A well-executed counter-attack led to the ultimate goal which could very much decide the game with around 23 minutes to go into the dying minutes of the game.

Mohamed Salah is still on the bench preparing for a cameo as the game starts to reach its boiling point. Luis Diaz keeps impressing in every game and today's assist might even secure him the man of the match award.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;

Naby Keita, Henderson, Curtis Jones;

Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz

