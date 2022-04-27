Watch: Sadio Mane Scores To Put Liverpool Up 2-0 Against Villarreal | Champions League Semi-Final

Sadio Mane put Liverpool up 2-0 just minutes after Jordan Henderson opened tonight's scoring. Watch the goal here.

Liverpool are playing host to Villarreal in tonight's Champions League Semi-Final match at Anfield.

The Reds saw several chances come their way in the first half but the first 45 minutes ultimately ended in a goalless draw.

IMAGO / PA Images

The second half of football quickly changed as Liverpool scored in the 53rd minute thanks to a wonderful effort from Jordan Henderson.

The captain's goal ultimately went down as an own goal by Pervis Estupinan.

Then, Sadio Mane scored the second goal just two minutes later.

Sadio Mane Scores: Liverpool 2-0

IMAGO / PA Images

The Senegal international put Liverpool up 2-0 early in the second half.

This goal was his 14th goal in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages, tying him with Didier Drogba for the most goals by an African.

On top of that, it was Mane's sixth goal in seven matches.

The talented winger has found form when Liverpool needed him most.

If Jurgen Klopp's side is to win the quadruple, Mane will have to maintain his current goalscoring form.

You can watch the goal in the Tweet below.

If you want to watch the second half of the match, click here.

