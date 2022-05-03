Skip to main content

Watch: Sadio Mane Sends Liverpool To The Champions League Final In Paris, As The Reds Turn Around Second Leg Against Villarreal

Incredible. Absolutely incredible. Liverpool were 2-0 down at half-time, but a Jurgen Klopp team talk later and Sadio Mane rounds the keeper to make it 3-2 on the night for the away side and sends them to the Champions League final.

A game of two halves. Liverpool were struggling to get into the match and Villarreal had wiped out The Reds' lead from the first leg. The Spanish side were 2-0 up half-time and could've easily been more. 

Jurgen Klopp had the chance to get his side in a give them the words they needed, which impacted immediately in the second half.

A goal by Fabinho brought Liverpool back into the match on the night and gave then the lead once again in the tie. Th Reds then equalised through super-sub Luis Diaz, who deservedly headed home to give the away side the two-goal lead they originally had. 

Sadio Mane put the cherry on top of the cake after a break away found him going around Geronimo Pulli, who rushed out of goal, to place the ball into an open net and send his Liverpool side to Paris and the Champions League final.

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp makes five changes to the Liverpool lineup that beat Newcastle United 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

In defence, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate replace Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara return in midfield to partner Naby Keita with James Milner and skipper Jordan Henderson dropped to the bench.

In attack, Mohamed Salah is recalled to replace Colombian Luis Diaz. The Egyptian will lineup alongside Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota in the front three.

