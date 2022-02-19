Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Sadio Mane Bicycle Kick Gets Liverpool Back In It Against Norwich City

Liverpool finally get the goal they have pushed for all game. A Sadio Mane overhead kick puts the Reds back on level terms with Norwich City.

After complete domination from the home side, Liverpool found themselves one-nil down early in the second half. A shot by Milot Rashica was defelected off Joel Matip, leaving Alisson with no chance to keep it out.

The Reds responded immediately with getting back control in the match, and it finally paid dividends in the 64th minute. Jordan Henderson played a cross-field ball into the box, which Kostas Tsimikas headed back across goal.

Sadio Mane acrobatically volleyed home, to put Liverpool back into the match and the title race. The Liverpool forward attempts the bicycle kick quite often and finally proving why practice makes perfect.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Read More

Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Anfield Liverpool Flag
Match Coverage

Watch: Sadio Mane Bicycle Kick Gets Liverpool Back In It Against Norwich City

By Damon Carr
50 seconds ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool, Crystal Palace, Brentford
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Norwich | Team News | Trent Alexander-Arnold Not In Squad To Face Canaries

By Neil Andrew
2 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Norwich City | Team News | Roberto Firmino Misses Out Through Injury

By Neil Andrew
2 hours ago
Anfield Kop Liverpool
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Norwich City | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | Premier League | EPL | Luis Diaz Starts

By Neil Andrew
2 hours ago
Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Eyeing Up Move For Highly-Talented Brazilian To Replace Mohamed Salah

By Damon Carr
2 hours ago
Premier League
Transfers

'He's For Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester' - Serie A Player Who Is 'King Of The Stats' Linked With Premier League Clubs

By Neil Andrew
4 hours ago
Liverpool, Norwich, Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Norwich City | Team News | Premier League | EPL | Diogo Jota Injury Update

By Neil Andrew
4 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid Want To Sign Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold In 'Dream' Transfer Move To Join Kylian Mbappe

By Neil Andrew
5 hours ago