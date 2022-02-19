Watch: Sadio Mane Bicycle Kick Gets Liverpool Back In It Against Norwich City

Liverpool finally get the goal they have pushed for all game. A Sadio Mane overhead kick puts the Reds back on level terms with Norwich City.

After complete domination from the home side, Liverpool found themselves one-nil down early in the second half. A shot by Milot Rashica was defelected off Joel Matip, leaving Alisson with no chance to keep it out.

The Reds responded immediately with getting back control in the match, and it finally paid dividends in the 64th minute. Jordan Henderson played a cross-field ball into the box, which Kostas Tsimikas headed back across goal.

Sadio Mane acrobatically volleyed home, to put Liverpool back into the match and the title race. The Liverpool forward attempts the bicycle kick quite often and finally proving why practice makes perfect.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

