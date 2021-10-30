Watch: Sadio Mane's Disallowed Goal In Liverpool's 2-2 Draw With Brighton

It was a disappointing afternoon for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at Anfield this afternoon against Brighton and Hove Albion as they blew a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2.

After scoring two early goals courtesy of a delightful Jordan Henderson goal and a Sadio Mane header, the Reds looked like they were about to deliver another thrashing.

Mane Disallowed Goal

Before being pegged back by goals from the impressive Enock Mwepu and Leandro Trossard, Mane thought he had put Liverpool into an unassailable 3-0 lead in 35th minute.

As the ball was played to keeper Robert Sanchez he took too much time as the ball came across him on his goal-line and his attempted clearance was deflected into the net by Mane.

Liverpool celebrated the third goal after a dominant spell but VAR eventually ruled the goal out as the ball had hit the arm of the Senegalese striker.

Watch Sadio Mane's goal disallowed goal here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson;

Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Adrian, Diogo Jota, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tyler Morton, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Divock Origi, Joel Matip.



Brighton Starting XI

Robert Sanchez;

Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy, Marc Cucurella;

Adam Lallana, Yves Bissouma, Jakub Moder, Enock Mwepu, Solly March;

Leandro Trossard,

Brighton Subs

Jason Steele, Alexis Mac Allister, Neil Maupay, Pascal Groß, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Jurgen Locadia, Haydon Roberts, Jeremy Sarmiento

