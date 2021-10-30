Skip to main content
    Watch: Sadio Mane's Disallowed Goal In Liverpool's 2-2 Draw With Brighton

    Author:

    It was a disappointing afternoon for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at Anfield this afternoon against Brighton and Hove Albion as they blew a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2.

    After scoring two early goals courtesy of a delightful Jordan Henderson goal and a Sadio Mane header, the Reds looked like they were about to deliver another thrashing.

    Brighton Jordan Henderson Trent Alexander-Arnold

    Mane Disallowed Goal

    Before being pegged back by goals from the impressive Enock Mwepu and Leandro Trossard, Mane thought he had put Liverpool into an unassailable 3-0 lead in 35th minute.

    As the ball was played to keeper Robert Sanchez he took too much time as the ball came across him on his goal-line and his attempted clearance was deflected into the net by Mane.

    Liverpool celebrated the third goal after a dominant spell but VAR eventually ruled the goal out as the ball had hit the arm of the Senegalese striker.

    Watch Sadio Mane's goal disallowed goal here:

    Liverpool Starting XI

    Alisson;

    Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson;

    Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita;

    Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

    Liverpool Subs

    Adrian, Diogo Jota, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tyler Morton, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Divock Origi, Joel Matip.

    Brighton Starting XI

    Robert Sanchez;

    Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy, Marc Cucurella;

    Adam Lallana, Yves Bissouma, Jakub Moder, Enock Mwepu, Solly March;

    Leandro Trossard,

    Brighton Subs

    Jason Steele, Alexis Mac Allister, Neil Maupay, Pascal Groß, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Jurgen Locadia, Haydon Roberts, Jeremy Sarmiento

    Sadio Mane AC Milan
