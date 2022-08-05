Watch: Sadio Mane's First Bundesliga Goal For Bayern Munich After Move From Liverpool

Sadio Mane scored his first Bundesliga goal for Bayern Munich in a first-half demolishing of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Liverpool start their Premier League campaign tomorrow, but for one former player, he has begun as good as he can for his new club tonight.

Sadio Mane left The Reds following their Champions League defeat to Real Madrid, joining Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

The Senegal forward has impressed for his new side throughout pre-season, scoring in his official debut in last week's super cup.

Tonight's match against Eintracht Frankfurt sees Mane play his Bundesliga debut and has already scored his first goal in the German league.

Bayern Munich have blown their opponents out of the water in the first half and find themselves 5-0 up at the break. The former Liverpool star scored the third of the 5 in the 29th minute.

IMAGO / Revierfoto

A long ball over the top found German winger Serge Gnabry who dinked the ball back into Mane, who headed the ball home.

Will this be the first of many for Sadio Mane as he looks to guide Bayern Munich to more success?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |