Watch Sadio Mane's Opening Goal Against Arsenal Thanks to Trent Alexander-Arnold
Sadio Mane has opened the scoring against Arsenal thanks to a Trent Alexander-Arnold delivery.
The game has been very entertaining and full of tackles. The Senegalese winger got on the end of an amazing ball from the Scouse right-back.
If Sadio Mane keeps getting into these positions and keeps causing Arsenal problems he'll surely get a few more here.
Watch Sadio Mane's goal here:
Liverpool Starting XI
Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane
Liverpool Subs
Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Jordan Henderson, Takumi Minamino, Nathaniel Phillips, Kaide Gordon, Owen Beck, Tyler Morton, Conor Bradley
Team News
Liverpool make two changes to the team that lost 3-2 to West Ham at the London stadium.
Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Andy Robertson, James Milner, Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury.
Arsenal Starting XI
Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Nuno Tavares, Thomas Partey, Albert Sambi Lokongo, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Arsenal Subs
Bernd Leno, Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, Cedric Soares, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, Mohamed Elneny, Nicolas Pepe, Ainsley Maitland-Niles
