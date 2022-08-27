Skip to main content

Watch: Sensational Fabio Carvalho Volley Gives Liverpool Their Eighth Goal Against Bournemouth

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Fabio Carvalho has scored his first goal in a Liverpool shirt making it 8-0 against Bournemouth and you can watch the goal here.

Liverpool Fabio Carvalho

The 19-year-old who has been impressive in his appearances as a substitute was on hand to volley home a Kostas Tsimikas cutback in the 80th minute.

Watch the brilliant finish here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Official Lineups

Liverpool

AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool Team News

The early season injury crisis at Liverpool leaves Klopp without Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Diogo Jota for the visit of Bournemouth.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Darwin Nunez will also be missing as he serves the second game of his three-match suspension after his red card against Crystal Palace.

Fabinho is recalled to the starting XI in place of James Milner as Klopp makes only one change from the 2-1 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday.

He is expected to line up in the number six role with skipper Jordan Henderson pushed to the left and Harvey Elliott on the right.

Details of when and how you can watch the match can be found HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolBournemouth

Liverpool Luis Diaz
Match Coverage

Watch: Luis Diaz Gets His Second Headed Goal To Make It 9-0 To Liverpool Against Bournemouth

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Watch: Roberto Firmino Gets His Second Goal And Liverpool's Seventh Against Bournemouth

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp Liverpool
Transfers

Liverpool Midfield Target Signs for Premier League Rivals

By Justin Foster
Liverpool Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

Watch: Thumping Virgil van Dijk Header Gives Liverpool Their Fifth First Half Goal Against Bournemouth

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Watch: Roberto Firmino Goal Makes It 4-0 To Liverpool Against Bournemouth In First Half

By Damon Carr
Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

Watch: Trent Alexander-Arnold Wonder Goal Makes It Liverpool 3-0 Against Bournemouth

By Neil Andrew
Anfield
Match Coverage

Watch: Luis Diaz Goal Gives Liverpool hEarly Lead Against Bournemouth

By Damon Carr
Liverpool Harvey Elliott
Match Coverage

Watch: Brilliant Harvey Elliott Goal Doubles Liverpool Lead Against Bournemouth

By Neil Andrew