Watch: Sensational Sadio Mane Goal Gives Liverpool 3-0 Lead Against Manchester City In FA Cup Semi-Final

Sadio Mane has added his second goal to put Liverpool 3-0 up against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley and you can watch the sensational strike here.

Liverpool took the lead through another Ibrahima Konate's header before Mane doubled the lead when he charged down City keeper Zak Steffen.

The Senegalese's second and Liverpool's third came with a spectacular volley after a brilliant one touch move from the Reds.

Watch Mane's second goal here:

Team News

Klopp has made a huge call by leaving his captain Jordan Henderson on the bench as he sticks with Naby Keita who has been impressive of late.

Ibrahima Konate gets the nod over Joel Matip in defence as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson all return.

Luis Diaz keeps his place in attack after a good showing in midweek against Benfica and will partner Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Liverpool Team

Manchester City Team

The match at Wembley kicks off at 3.30pm BST and you can find out how to watch the game HERE.

