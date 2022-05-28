Skip to main content
Watch: Sir Kenny Dalglish On Stage At Liverpool Fan Park For 'The Fields Of Anfield Road' Ahead Of Champions League Final With Real Madrid

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish was at the designated fan park in Paris for Reds fans on Saturday afternoon ahead of the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Kenny Dalglish

Jurgen Klopp's team will be trying to win Liverpool their seventh European Cup but face a tough test against Los Blancos who have seen off PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester City in the knockout stages so far.

Dalglish scored the only goal in the 1978 European Cup triumph and then went on to play in the victories in 1981 and 1984 so knows as well as anyone how special the occasion is.

Liverpool's King was in attendance at the fan park for the rendition of 'The Fields Of Anfield Road' before he delivered a special message for the fans.

Watch King Kenny on stage in Paris here:

Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.

