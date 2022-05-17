Watch: Southampton 1-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Minamino & Matip Give Reds Vital Three Points

Liverpool got the three points they needed at St Mary's on Tuesday evening as they beat Southampton 2-1 in the Premier League and you can watch the match highlights here.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Reds are now just a point behind Manchester City as they move into the final match of the season.

Manager Jurgen Klopp made nine changes to the lineup that started the FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday and saw the Reds fall behind in the 13th minute when Nathan Redmond's well-hit shot deflected in off of James Milner.

Klopp was clearly angered by the failure of referee Martin Atkinson not to award a foul in the build-up when Diogo Jota was felled by Brazilian Lyanco but VAR did not intervene even though it looked like an error from the official.

Liverpool responded well and were level 14 minutes later when Jota played in Takumi Minamino who took a touch before finishing brilliantly.

The winner came in the 67th minute after persistent Liverpool pressure when Joel Matip looped a header from a corner over Alex McCarthy.

Liverpool now host Wolves at Anfield on Sunday whilst Manchester City will face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa at the Etihad with the title on the line.

Watch the match highlights here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Option #3:

Liverpool Team

Southampton Team

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |