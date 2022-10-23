Watch Southampton v Arsenal: Live Stream & TV Channel Details, Kick-Off Time
Liverpool target Bukayo Saka will be in action as Arsenal travel to St Mary's on Sunday aiming to restore their four-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.
Mikel Arteta's team have started the season in fine style winning nine out of their opening ten matches and will be hopeful of adding another win to that tally when they take on Ralph Hasenhüttl's strugglers.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 2:00pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 9:00am ET
Pacific time: 6:00am PT
Central time: 8:00am CT
India
Kick-off is at 6:30pm IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 11:00pm AEST
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.
For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
