Watch Southampton v Arsenal: Live Stream & TV Channel Details, Kick-Off Time

IMAGO / PA Images

Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to Southampton on Sunday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Liverpool target Bukayo Saka will be in action as Arsenal travel to St Mary's on Sunday aiming to restore their four-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta's team have started the season in fine style winning nine out of their opening ten matches and will be hopeful of adding another win to that tally when they take on Ralph Hasenhüttl's strugglers.

Bukayo Saka

Liverpool target Bukayo Saka will be in action for Arsenal as they take on Southampton on Sunday.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 2:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time  9:00am ET

Pacific time:  6:00am PT

Central time: 8:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 6:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 11:00pm AEST

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

