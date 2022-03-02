Watch: Taki Minamino Double Gives Liverpool Lead Over Norwich City In FA Cup Fifth Round

A double from Taki Minamino sees Liverpool go 2-0 up at home to Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round, the second one being a wonder strike.

Liverpool took the the time to open the scoring, after Norwich City gave just as they got in the opening 25 minutes. However, the home side soon showed their quality as they find the lead through Japanese forward Taki Minamino.

A cross from Kostas Tsimikas was left by Diogo Jota. The ball ended up at the feet of Divock Origi, who controlled the ball very well before laying off Minamino to finish off a well-worked move.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

The Liverpool winger added his second of the night to put the Reds two up. After a flurry of attacks by Jurgen Klopp's men, Norwich City conceded a corner, which led to the goal.

The corner from Kostas Tsimikas went over everyone's head to find Minamino on his on at the back. The Japanese superstar fired a sublime half volley off the post and into the roof of the net. A sensational finish to put an end to a fantastic half for the forward.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook